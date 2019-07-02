A Mexican man who climbed then fell off the border fence in Arizona has died, Homeland Security said Tuesday.

The 47-year-old man scaled the fence in Nogales, a town that spans the border, on June 18. He was discovered on the U.S. side unconscious and with “significant injuries to the right side of the head and right arm,” Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

He underwent surgery to try to drain fluid from his brain, but died Sunday, the agency said.

The fence in Nogales has been controversial for years, with some townspeople calling it a hindrance to cooperation.

The town council earlier this year passed a resolution demanding the Trump administration pull down miles of razor wire that had been strung to try to prevent border jumpers.

The Nogales International reported that one border climber in May had cut his hands going over the fence with the razor wire.

And in early June a 30-year-old woman fell from the 20-foot-high fence.

