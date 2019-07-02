MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman he met in downtown Minneapolis has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Dontay Reese offered to drive the woman home in August 2017, but instead drove her to Wisconsin and said he planned to make money by trafficking her. She attempted to escape multiple times and each time was captured and violently restrained.

A family saw one of the escape attempts and called 911.

The Wisconsin State Patrol found the woman running out of a wooded area with her wrists bound, screaming for help. Authorities say a naked Reese followed her and was ultimately arrested.

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald says the victim’s strength helped ensure he’d be held accountable.

Reese is also charged with assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

