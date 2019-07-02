Rep. Norma Torres said Tuesday she witnessed “inhumane conditions” at three migrant-detainment facilities and called for border agents to be retrained.

“It is inhumane. It is embarrassing,” Ms. Torres, California Democrat, said on CNN’s “New Day” show. “And what we need to do is we need to send every single one of these border agents back to training.”

“The world ought to be outraged about what is happening here within our nation, and I call on the world to act and demand better,” the congresswoman said.

Ms. Torres said migrant women told her the only running water available in their cell was a toilet and described children “sitting and sleeping on the floor with an air conditioner going full blast, wearing nothing but dirty clothes and being covered with an aluminum type of sheet.”

“Imagine your child having to live under those conditions,” she said.

Ms. Torres acknowledged the crisis on the border is overwhelming Border Patrol, but “management needs to step up and ensure that they are given all of the resources that they need.”

She added that agents “have shown very poor, very little judgment on how it is to treat people that are in desperate condition.”

“If we need babysitters there at those locations, then we should have babysitters to care for these children. If we need nurses there to care for the ill, we should be having nurses there,” she said. “And if people are so sick that they have to be quarantined away from the rest of the detainees, then they should not be sleeping on the cold floor the way we saw them.”

Congress passed a $4.6 billion border funding bill in May, which would address conditions that one attorney called “so dirty, so filthy, and so unsanitary that children are literally dying.”

