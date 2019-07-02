SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (AP) - State officials have closed a North Carolina daycare where a worker is accused of intentionally dropping an 11-month-old boy last month.

News outlets report the corporate office of Childcare Network confirms that the state closed its daycare at Sneads Ferry until further notice.

Police have charged 23-year-old Bethan Pringle with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. An investigation showed that Pringle hurt the 11-month-old boy on purpose on June 10.

Also, Childcare Network said Pringle, another teacher in the room at the time of the incident and the school’s director have been fired. The daycare’s infant room has been closed.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Col. Chris Thomas says deputies were still investigating and reviewing surveillance video from the daycare, adding that more charges could be filed.

