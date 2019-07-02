Vice President Mike Pence was called back to the White House Tuesday morning due to an undisclosed reason while his plane was en route to an event New Hampshire.

NBC10 in Boston and Fox News reported that the vice president was scheduled to land in Manchester aboard Air Force Two shortly before 11:30 a.m. but a scheduled event in nearby Salem was canceled.

“Something came up that required the @VP to remain in Washington, DC,” tweeted Alyssa Farah, the vice president’s press secretary. “It’s no cause for alarm. He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon.”

Air Force Two reportedly was turned around, with several media outlets citing an undisclosed emergency.

Mr. Pence was due to meet with former patients at the Granite Recovery Center headquarters in Manchester, and to speak about the state’s opioid crisis. Officials said the event will be rescheduled.

