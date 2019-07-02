FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a Massachusetts man attempted to rob a New Jersey shopping center customer and then carjacked an elderly woman and crashed her vehicle before he was captured by good Samaritans.

Freehold Township police say 24-year-old Maxim Kuropatkin tried to rob a 52-year-old woman Monday. But she got in her car and began honking the horn, drawing the attention of other shoppers.

The Springfield man then allegedly approached an 83-year-old woman exiting her car and demanded her keys. He then allegedly knocked her down and drove off, but crashed the car into a tree.

Kuropatkin then ran off into a store but was soon caught by store security and some good Samaritans. He’s facing several charges including carjacking, robbery and weapons offenses. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.

