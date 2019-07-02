SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they’re investigating a shooting at a mall just south of San Francisco.
The San Bruno Police Department is urging people to stay away from the Shops at Tanforan.
SWAT officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the mall about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown San Francisco.
Shopper George Castro tells KPIX-TV he saw people sprinting and shouting about gunfire.
Bay Area Rapid Transit says it has shut down the San Bruno train station, which is adjacent to the shopping center.
