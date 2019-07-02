Rep. Rohit “Ro” Khanna said Monday he was grateful that National Security Adviser John R. Bolton was not involved in President Trump’s foreign policy trip to Japan and North Korea, saying he would rather have first daughter Ivanka Trump there than him.

“I’m pleased that John Bolton has nothing to do with this. He’s been the most destructive person in getting us to an agreement with North Korea. I believe John Bolton was an extraordinarily destructive force in the last negotiation, and I think the president has wised up to that,” the California Democrat said on MSNBC.

When asked whether it was appropriate for Ms. Trump, a White House adviser and first daughter, being so heavily involved in foreign policy over the weekend, Mr. Khanna said, “I’d rather have Ivanka Trump in that room than John Bolton and Mike Pompeo.”

“Ivanka Trump didn’t rip up the North Korean agreement that Bill Clinton negotiated. … Ivanka Trump didn’t architect our war in Iraq, one of the greatest blunders. Ivanka Trump didn’t lead us to almost another war with Iran. So I don’t want John Bolton anywhere close to our foreign policy negotiations, and the best news of this weekend was he was exiled to Mongolia,” Mr. Khanna said.

