President Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised a combined $105 million in the second quarter, with $100 million cash on hand.

The Trump campaign and its committees pulled in $54 million, while the RNC raised $51 million.

“Our massive fundraising success is a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. “No Democrat candidate can match this level of enthusiasm or President Trump’s outstanding record of results.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the “record-breaking” fundraising is allowing the GOP to “identify troves of new supporters online and continue investing in our unprecedented field program.”

“Our grassroots army is already hard at work — putting us in prime position to reelect President Trump and Republicans across the country,” she said.

The campaign said it raised more online in the second quarter than in the first six months of last year, due to a $35 million investment in digital and email solicitations.

