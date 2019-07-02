President Trump said Monday the tanks being displayed in the Washington, D.C.’s Fourth of July “Salute to America” festival will be “brand new Sherman tanks,” which were replaced more than 50 years ago.

Discussing his Independence Day celebration, which will already include plane flyovers, a parade and a possible speech from the president himself, Mr. Trump discussed the tanks that will be included in the celebration.

“I hope a lot of people come, and it’s going to be about this country and it’s a salute to America and I’m going to be here and I’m going to say a few words,” he said to the White House press pool.

“And we’re going to have some tanks stationed outside,” he continued, though he added: “Gotta be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks, so we have to put them in certain areas. But we have the brand new Sherman tanks and the brand new Abram tanks, and we have some incredible equipment — military equipment on display. Brand new. And we’re very proud of it,” he said.

However, it was quickly pointed out that Sherman tanks were replaced in 1957, and a new one hasn’t been produced since 1945.

Even Rep. Ted Lieu addressed the error, tweeting: “Hey @realDonaldTrump, the US hasn’t made any Sherman tanks in over 60 years.”

The D.C. Council also shared their opposition to tanks being deployed due to preserving the condition of local roads

“We have said it before, and we’ll say it again: Tanks, but no tanks,” the council tweeted.

The tanks are reportedly one item on a long list of tasks needing to be completed before the celebration takes place.

No estimates have been released about the cost of the upcoming Fourth of July ceremonies, but officials worry that the event, which has typically been unaffiliated with the president, will attract protesters, drive up costs, and turn the normally nonpartisan event into a taxpayer-funded rally for Mr. Trump.

