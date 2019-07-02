The Trump administration is moving ahead with the 2020 census without including a citizenship question, according to a Justice Department email that found its way online Tuesday.

A former Obama White House lawyer posted a snippet of the email announcing the move to Twitter.

“We can confirm that the decision has been made to print the 2020 Decennial Census questionnaire without a citizenship question, and that the printer has been instructed to begin the printing process,” Kate Bailey, one of the Justice Department lawyers involved in the case, said in the email.

That’s a major blow to President Trump, who a day earlier had said he was considering ordering an unprecedented delay in the 2020 count in order to try to force the citizenship question back on.

“We’re looking at that very strongly,” the president told reporters.

But it was always going to be a long shot after the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., last week threw up a roadblock.

The court ruled that while a citizenship question can be legal — and indeed has been asked on the full census before — the Trump administration cut too many corners in adding it in this time.

The chief justice said he doubted the explanations Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross gave for why he added the question, and he ordered a do-over of the decision-making.

The only problem was that the administration had told the court it faced a June 30 deadline — Sunday — for finalizing the questionnaire and sending it to the printer.

Mr. Trump was faced with the decision of either arguing that deadline wasn’t in fact real, or else attempting to delay the census entirely, which would have invited an entirely new round of legal battles.

Tuesday’s announcement appears to end Mr. Trump’s quest.

Democrats, who’d accused Mr. Trump of trying to weaponize the census to suppress Hispanic and immigrant participation, cheered the president’s failure.

“A citizenship question would have pushed us backward for nothing more than crass political calculations,” said Rep. Bill Pascrell, new Jersey Democrat. “Today America won and Donald Trump and his political minions lost.”

