BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with selling counterfeit items after police found nearly 2,000 pieces branded with names including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Burberry.

Buffalo Grove police say 44-year-old Roksolana Pulley of Buffalo Grove was charged Thursday with selling counterfeit goods from a store she owned.

Authorities say the Department of Homeland Security received a call from the maker of the high-end brand Louis Vuitton in May. The company said it received an anonymous tip about a Buffalo Grove business selling counterfeit items.

Two undercover purchases were made at the store, Roksolana, Inc. Police say agents employed by Louis Vuitton identified the items as counterfeit.

Police seized more than 1,900 counterfeit items including wallets, shoes and purses valued at about $38,000.

Pulley couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

