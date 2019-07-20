McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says an inmate at the minimum-security Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester has escaped.
A DOC news release says 39-year-old Christopher Jacobs was discovered missing around 10 a.m. Saturday.
The department says other inmates told investigators Jacobs walked away from the unfenced prison and got into a vehicle that then left the area.
Jacobs was serving a five year sentence for grand larceny, burglary, false impersonation, possession of stolen property and vehicle theft.
