Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who once tried to curry favor with Southern voters by linking himself favorably to segregationist George Wallace, now is criticizing President Trump for racism on a par with the late Alabama governor.

“This guy is more George Wallace than George Washington,” Mr. Biden said of the president late Friday night at an upscale fundraiser near Los Angeles. Mr. Wallace was the victim of an attempted assassination in 1968 while running for president. The shooting left him paralyzed for the rest of his life.

Mr. Biden is targeting the president for telling four female Democratic House lawmakers to “go back” to their countries of origin instead of criticizing the U.S. The women, including Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, all minorities, are U.S. citizens.

The former vice president also said that the chants of “send her back” by Trump supporters at a campaign rally in North Carolina “should send chills down our spine.”

When he ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988, Mr. Biden invoked Mr. Wallace’s name for a different reason. The Philadelphia Inquirer noted in September 1988 that Mr. Biden, while campaigning in Alabama that year, “talked of his sympathy for the South; bragged of an award he had received from George Wallace in 1973 and said ‘we (Delawareans) were on the South’s side in the Civil War.’”

The Trump campaign taunted Mr. Biden this week over his former appreciation for Mr. Wallace, who once infamously proclaimed, “Segregation today, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”

“Hey @JoeBiden, maybe you forgot, but the only person in this race connected to George Wallace is you,” the Trump War Room tweeted this week.

Mr. Biden said he is especially concerned about the effect of Mr. Trump’s rhetoric on children.

“Our children are listening to this,” he said. “What the president says matters. It matters, because the president is the face of the nation.”

Mr. Biden will share a debate stage next week again with Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, who has attacked him for his past cooperation with segregationist senators.

