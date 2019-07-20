LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - A Florida jury has recommended that a woman should be executed for murdering her 6-year-old daughter while imposing a life term for slaying her father.

A Polk County jury returned its decisions late Friday against 29-year-old Cheyanne Jessie for the 2015 deaths of her daughter Meredith and her father, Mark Weekly. It will now be up to Judge Jalal Harb to decide whether to impose the death sentence.

Prosecutors say Jessie killed her daughter and father because she blamed them for the disintegrating relationship she had with her boyfriend. She shot and stabbed them both, stuffed their bodies into storage bins and stored them in a neighbor’s shed before they were found two weeks later.

Investigators say she confessed after relatives forced her to report the pair missing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.