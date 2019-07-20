ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - St. Paul police made what they described as a “gut-wrenching discovery” when they found a woman apparently deceased in her home, while two children appeared to be unharmed in another room.

A Minneapolis man was arrested Saturday morning and police say he is being held on suspicion of murder.

Police say someone called 911 on Friday night to report that a mother didn’t pick up a child from daycare, and there was no answer at the house. Officers went to the house and saw blood inside and the victim gravely injured. Police secured the children and called paramedics, who pronounced the woman dead.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.

