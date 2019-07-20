HONOLULU (AP) - A newly appointed, taxpayer-funded attorney representing a former Honolulu prosecutor wants to delay her trial on bank fraud and identity theft charges.

Lawyer Gary Singh was appointed to represent Katherine Kealoha after her former taxpayer-funded attorney asked to withdraw from the case.

Kealoha and her retired police chief husband were convicted last month of conspiracy in a plot to frame her uncle.

Their fraud and identity theft trial is scheduled for October.

At a hearing Thursday, Singh said he needs more time.

The timing of that trial will affect scheduling for another trial faced by Katherine Kealoha with her pain physician brother on drug-dealing charges.

U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright wants to Singh to consult with other attorneys involved about new trial dates.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.