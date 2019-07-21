Rep. Adam Schiff said he thinks President Trump could be indicted for alleged campaign finance issues once he leaves office.

“Why should Michael Cohen go to jail but the guy who did the direction and coordination himself [doesn’t]?” he said on CBS’ Face the Nation. “He’s not above the law.”

Court documents released last week appeared to show that both Mr. Trump and former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks had a role to play in the hush money scheme as the investigation into campaign finance violations that ensnared former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen wrapped up. That federal investigation concluded without any further charges.

The payments were allegedly made at the direction of the president during the campaign to cover up affairs Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels claimed they had with Mr. Trump.

Mr. Schiff said that doesn’t disprove his argument, however, because the Department of Justice is bound by their policy that prohibits indicting a sitting president.

He predicted that the case could be reopened, barring any potential statue of limitation issues, and then the DOJ would have to “weigh” charging Mr. Trump.

Ms. Hicks, through her lawyer, claims she had nothing to do to with the hush money payments and has been asked to clarify the concerns lawmakers have surrounding how truthful her testimony to Congress was.

