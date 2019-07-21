ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting deaths of two women in Alaska.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that police have not identified the victims of the attack early Sunday morning at a home in Kenai.

Police say they are searching for a suspect considered “armed and dangerous” who fled the home in the city southwest of Anchorage.

Police describe the suspect as a “heavy-set black male wearing a gray hoodie and orange cap.”

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

