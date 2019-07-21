ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting deaths of two women in Alaska.
The Anchorage Daily News reports that police have not identified the victims of the attack early Sunday morning at a home in Kenai.
Police say they are searching for a suspect considered “armed and dangerous” who fled the home in the city southwest of Anchorage.
Police describe the suspect as a “heavy-set black male wearing a gray hoodie and orange cap.”
___
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.