President Trump renewed his attacks on four liberal Congresswomen on Sunday morning, asserting that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and “The Squad” are not “capable of loving our Country.”

“They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!” President Trump tweeted.

In addition to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, The Squad includes freshmen Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Mr. Trump ignited the feud last Sunday in a tweet suggesting that the lawmakers “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

