DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida sheriff’s deputy died after his patrol car crashed into a pickup truck as he responded to a domestic violence call.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the crash happened early Sunday in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Deerfield Beach. The deputy’s name has not been released.

Coleman-Wright said the pickup truck driver’s injuries are not life threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation and further information was not immediately available.

