Hong Kong media have released video footage showing masked assailants attacking commuters in a subway station. Among those attacked were protesters clad in their trademark black clothing and yellow hard hats.

The attackers, meanwhile, were dressed in white with black masks pulled over their heads. Footage from Apple Daily showed them using umbrellas to beat people in the station and inside a subway car.

Subway passengers filmed by Stand News and iCABLE angrily accused police officers of not intervening in the attack.

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in a march Sunday to call for direct elections and an independent investigation into police tactics used during earlier pro-democracy demonstrations. On Saturday, people wore white at a rally in support of police.

