WOODBINE, Md. (AP) - Howard County police say a Woodbine resident has shot and killed a man who was trying to get inside his home in the middle of the night.

It happened Sunday just after 1 a.m.

Police say the intruder, who wasn’t wearing a shirt or shoes, banged on the resident’s door while he and his wife were asleep.

Authorities say the residents repeatedly shouted at the man to leave. As the he tried to enter the home, the resident shot him.

No one else was home at the time of the incident, and no one else was injured.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

