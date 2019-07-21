House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said he plans to bring his case for enforcing a subpoena against former White House Counsel Don McGahn to court “within a couple of days.”

“If the House counsel weren’t so busy enforcing subpoenas, other subpoenas, we would have done that before,” he said on Fox News Sunday.

Mr. Nadler slammed the president for “stonewalling” Congress by refusing to cooperate on subpoenas for documents and testimony from his administration officials, and invoked the resistance argument made in the articles of impeachment filed against former President Nixon.

Democrats are looking to grill Mr. McGahn on what the president told him about firing Mueller and concealing it from Congress and the public — something detailed in the redacted version of the Mueller report.

The former White House counsel’s answers will get at the heart of Democrats’ attempt to prove Mr. Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice, which Mr. Nadler said could amount to “criminal acts.”

Meanwhile, the House intelligence committee will be focused on how the Trump campaign interacted with Russian agents.

Mr. Mueller’s report concluded that the Russians launched a systematic attempt to interfere with the 2016 election, but did not find evidence to make any conclusion on collusion between the campaign and the foreign government.

Democrats have argued that not contacting the FBI when Russians made contact with the campaign crossed the line.

Intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff, however, said he plans on highlighting the “damnable” details of what he saw as the Trump campaign “welcoming help from a foreign power.”

Like Mr. Nadler, he’ll be relying on Mr. Mueller to draw that out.

“It’s a pretty dry, prosecutorial work product. We want Bob Mueller to bring it to life,” he said on CBS’ Face the Nation.

The Judiciary Committee is also eyeing additional testimony from Hope Hicks, a former Trump administration official, to clarify what she knew about alleged hush money payments from Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer for then-candidate Mr. Trump.

The payments were allegedly made at the direction of the president during the campaign to cover up affairs Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels claimed they had with Mr. Trump.

Court documents released last week appeared to show that both Mr. Trump and Ms. Hicks had a role to play in the hush money scheme.

Mr. Nadler said those documents contradicted Mr. Hicks’ previous testimony and she needs to come in to explain.

Robert Trout, a lawyer for Ms. Hicks, said his client told the truth about being involved in the hush money payments and plans to respond to Mr. Nadler’s request.

“Ms. Hicks stands by her truthful testimony that she first became aware of this issue in early November 2016, as the result of press inquiries,” he said.

