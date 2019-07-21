WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A gunshot victim has died after crashing into a building in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police said they received a call Saturday night about a vehicle hitting a building.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 23-year-old gunshot victim. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting took place on Interstate 95 outside of Wilmington police jurisdiction.

No other injuries have been reported. Police say the incident remains under investigation.

