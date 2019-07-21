WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) - Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting in West Valley City that left one woman dead and a teenage boy injured.

West Valley Police say 38-year-old Jayson Rue Chase has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

It was unclear Sunday if Chase has a lawyer yet.

Police say it appears the victims were in a car with Chase when shots were fired.

A 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to a shoulder and 34-year-old woman was dead in the car’s back seat with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The names of the dead woman and the wounded teen haven’t been released.

