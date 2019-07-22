BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) - The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were found shot to death in Bakersfield.
Deputies responding late Sunday night to a report of someone lying in a roadway found the man and woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
Medical responders pronounced both dead at the scene.
No further details have been released.
