BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) - The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were found shot to death in Bakersfield.

Deputies responding late Sunday night to a report of someone lying in a roadway found the man and woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical responders pronounced both dead at the scene.

No further details have been released.

