KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say two police officers have been hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas City Star reports that the wreck happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday near the Kansas Speedway. Police say the driver of a truck struck the officers’ police cruiser as they sat inside completing reports from a previous crash. The driver didn’t stop.
Police described the officers’ injuries as minor.
