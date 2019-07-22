Rep. Barbara Lee of California said Monday that support is building in Congress for taking back authority over matters of war and peace from the executive branch.

“Critical mass is developing,” Ms. Lee said. “I think the people in our country are really sick and tired of wars. They are war-weary. We have to do our job. Congress has been missing in action.”

Ms. Lee was the only member of Congress in 2001 to vote against the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Terrorism because she felt it was too far-reaching.

She has since pushed to repeal the AUMF, saying keeping it on the books runs the risk of allowing President Trump to pursue military action that Congress never intended to authorize.

