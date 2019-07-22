Sen. Bernard Sanders is leading the 2020 Democratic presidential race, according to a new poll of liberal activists that shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren running in second place.

Mr. Sanders of Vermont was the top pick of 32.2% of respondents in the Democratic For America “Presidential Pulse Poll.”

Ms. Warren of Massachusetts received 25.8 percent, followed by Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, 11.8%; former Vice President Joseph R. Biden. 9.5%; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The poll was conducted between June 27 and July 17.

“As Bernie Sanders continues in his position as the progressive front-runner, we’re very interested to see if he uses this debate and the all-important month of August to build up from his robust base of support or cedes ground to the rising challenges of Senators Warren and Harris,” said DFA Chair Charles Chamberlain.

“While a lot will change between today and the first contests next year, after seeing these results, there is no doubt that, in 2020, Democrats are better positioned to nominate an unapologetic champion for progressive values for president than we’ve been in decades.”

