Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is leading the 2020 Democratic race in the early primary states, according to a new survey.

The CBS YouGov survey found Mr. Biden is up in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is running second in Iowa and New Hampshire, while Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont is running second in South Carolina.

Mr. Biden leads the field by 5% in Iowa, 7% in New Hampshire and 22% in South Carolina.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.