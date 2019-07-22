Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee will hold a mock hearing behind closed doors Tuesday as they prepare for former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the panel Wednesday.

That’s according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were unauthorized to publicly discuss the planning.

The House Judiciary and Intelligence committees will be questioning Mueller about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

While Mueller’s report did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, it said President Donald Trump could not be cleared of trying to obstruct the investigation.

Mueller has said he doesn’t intend to speak beyond the findings of the report during the congressional hearings.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.