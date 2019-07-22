The Trump administration announced plans Monday to speed up deportations for illegal immigrants in the interior, applying the same standards that have been at play at the border to now apply to the country as a whole.

With more illegal immigrants managing to sneak into the interior amid the border surge, the new powers are necessary to be able to oust them from the communities where they end up, acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said in a notice published online officially announcing the new policy.

The aggressive move is already drawing threats of lawsuits from the American Civil Liberties Union, and immigration experts said it marked a major shift in who could be targeted for speedy deportations.

At issue is what’s known as expedited removal, a process written into the law that allows the government to oust illegal immigrants without needing to go through a full removal process with multiple levels of review.

Expedited removal has for years been used on border jumpers caught within 100 miles of the border and within weeks of their arrival. The Trump administration now says it should be used nationally and on migrants who arrived in the last two years.

“The volume of illegal entries, and the attendant risks to national security and public safety presented by these illegal entries, warrants this immediate implementation of DHS’s full statutory authority over expedited removal,” Mr. McAleenan said in the notice.

President Trump had suggested expanding use of expedited removal in his first set of immigration executive orders, issued just five days after he took office in 2017.

Monday’s move to finally pull the trigger is the latest instance of the president’s team belatedly making good on some of those early ideas.

Mr. McAleenan said the new policy will go into effect immediately.

Migrants could still apply for asylum or other protections under the same rules that apply at the border for expedited removal, the secretary said.

Omar Jadwat at the ACLU vowed a quick lawsuit.

“Under this unlawful plan, immigrants who have lived here for years would be deported with less due process than people get in traffic court,” he said.

Steve Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, said courts have generally upheld expedited removal powers, finding that they were sufficiently limited by time and geography.

He predicted that nationwide expansion “is going to provoke massive relitigation of those claims.”

Mr. McAleenan, in the new notice, said the 100-mile policy ignores some obvious cases where expedited removal would be appropriate. He pointed out that major cities in border states are often more than 100 miles from the border itself — such as Roswell, New Mexico, where 67 illegal immigrants were found at a stash house earlier this year.

“DHS officers could not apply expedited removal to those individuals, thus limiting the availability of an important authority that Congress has granted to DHS for quickly and efficiently removing certain inadmissible aliens,” the secretary said.

