President Trump went on a tear against the mainstream media Monday, continuing his message that “Fake News Equals the Enemy of the People!”

The president started by criticizing the “Amazon Washington Post” for a story Sunday about him receiving opposition research on a “squad” of four congresswomen who he has told to “go back” to their home countries for saying “bad things” about the U.S. and Israel.

“The Amazon Washington Post front page story yesterday was total Fake News. They said ‘Advisors wrote new talking points and handed him reams of opposition research on the four Congresswomen.’ Now really, does that sound like me? What advisors, there were no talking points, except for those stated by me, & ‘reams of paper’ were never given to me,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“It is a made up story meant to demean & belittle. The Post had no sources. The facts remain the same, that we have 4 Radical Left Congresswomen who have said very bad things about Israel & our Country,” he said.

Mr. Trump also criticized reports that CIA spies had been captured in Iran, calling it “totally false.”

“Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do. Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess,” he said.

Then Mr. Trump criticized the mainstream media in general, saying the amount of “false reporting” has “never been this bad.”

“The Mainstream Media is out of control. They constantly lie and cheat in order to get their Radical Left Democrat views out their for all to see. It has never been this bad. They have gone bonkers, & no longer care what is right or wrong. This large scale false reporting is sick,” he tweeted.

Then he finished by tweeting: “Fake News Equals the Enemy of the People!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.