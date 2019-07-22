President Trump will host Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for an official visit and state dinner on Sept. 20, the White House said Monday.

“The visit will celebrate our two countries’ close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm our common vision for global peace, security, and prosperity,” the White House said in a statement.

He’ll be only the second foreign leader to be honored by Mr. Trump with a state dinner; the first was French President Emmanuel Macron in April 2018. Mr. Morrison got elected in 2018 on a conservative, populist platform similar to Mr. Trump’s agenda.

