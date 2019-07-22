President Trump blasted Iran’s actions Monday and said it’s increasingly difficult for him to consider negotiations with Tehran, as tensions in the Persian Gulf showed no signs of cooling.

Mr. Trump said the Islamic republic is disrespecting the U.S. through its aggressive actions in key shipping channels and “propaganda.”

“Frankly, it’s getting harder for me to want to make a deal with Iran,” Mr. Trump said from the White House. “It could go either way, very easily.”

Mr. Trump said Iran was lying when it claimed to have captured 17 spies working for the CIA.

State television reports in Iran said operatives were arrested over the calendar year ending in March and that some were sentenced to death.

“They put out propaganda, they put out lies,” Mr. Trump said.

In earlier tweets, Mr. Trump compared it to Iran’s rejection of reports that the U.S. Navy shot down a drone last week.

Tehran said all of its aircraft were accounted for, even as the White House described in detail how the drone was brought down by American sailors in the strait.

Global tensions over Iran are centered in the busy Strait of Hormuz, which carries 20 percent of the world’s oil shipments.

Iran captured a British tanker on Friday, in apparent retaliation for the seizure of an Iranian ship near Gibraltar suspected of violating sanctions.

Mr. Trump is warning Iran to be careful amid the tensions. He is applying “maximum pressure” on the regime as he pushes to negotiate over the Islamic republic’s nuclear ambitions.

The president reapplied sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the nuclear pact that President Barack Obama inked with international partners. He says it was a horrible deal.

Mr. Trump says his strategy will work, as Iran squirms under economic pressure.

“Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

