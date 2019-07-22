President Trump took shots at special counsel Robert Mueller Monday ahead of Mr. Mueller’s testimony in front of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees Wednesday.

“Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt. Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION,” he tweeted.

The president, who has scheduled “executive time” to watch Wednesday’s hearing, also suggested questions for Mr. Mueller.

“Why were all of Clinton’s people given immunity, and why were the text messages of Peter S and his lover, Lisa Page, deleted and destroyed right after they left Mueller, and after we requested them (this is Illegal),” he asked.

House Democrats have said Mr. Mueller’s testimony is meant to visualize the Mueller Report and hopefully move the needle on the public’s views of impeachment.

Mr. Mueller’s probe into Russian shenanigans surrounding the 2016 election found no evidence that anyone on Mr. Trump’s team conspired with Russian entities.

