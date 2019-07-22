President Trump said late Sunday night he would be setting up a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer after the top Democrat went and visited the “dangerous” conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Senator Chuck Schumer has finally gone to the Southern Border with some Democrat Senators. This is a GREAT thing! Nearby, he missed a large group of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter the USA illegally. They wildly rushed Border Patrol. Some Agents were badly injured,” he tweeted.

“Based on the comments made by Senator Schumer, he must have seen how dangerous & bad for our Country the Border is. It is not a ‘manufactured crisis,’ as the Fake News Media & their Democrat partners tried to portray. He said he wants to meet. I will set up a meeting ASAP,” he said.

Mr. Schumer led a dozen Senate Democrats touring the migrant facilities and the U.S.-Mexico border and decried the conditions.

“This is not acceptable. A child telling us he’s not able to even brush his teeth in a facility on our southern border,” the senator tweeted. “These are human beings, children, kids, families, fleeing violence. This is not who we are.”

