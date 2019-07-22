President Trump said Monday he’s got enough firepower to win the 17-year-old war in Afghanistan “in a week” if he wanted to, though instead he wants Pakistan and others to help him negotiate a peaceful end.

“I could win that war in a week. I don’t want to kill 10 million people,” Mr. Trump said. “Afghanistan could be wiped off the face of the Earth. I don’t want to go that route.”

Mr. Trump made the remarks in an Oval Office meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. It’s the Pakistani’s first visit the White House since his election last year.

The leaders are trying to sort out their rocky relationship, after the U.S. suspended aid to Pakistan at the start of 2018 for what it said was Pakistan’s refusal to confront terrorist networks operating in the South Asian nation.

Mr. Khan will want to resume that aid and urge the U.S. not to allow sanctions on Pakistan at an October meeting of the Financial Action Task Force — an intergovernmental organization that pressures nations to combat money laundering.

Mr. Trump, in exchange, will want help in bringing the Taliban and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to the table, as he seeks a way out of the U.S.’s longest war.

“The U.S. wants Pakistan to continue leveraging its influence with the Taliban to get the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire and to talks with the Ghani government,” said Akhil Bery, an analyst for the Eurasia Group, a political risk firm. “And, the US will continue to press Pakistan to curb militants within its borders.”

Mr. Khan appeared to soften the ground ahead of his visit to the U.S., announcing the arrest of Hafiz Saeed for his alleged role in the 2008 terror attack on Mumbai, India.

