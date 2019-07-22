CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire town selectman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for sex crimes against three juveniles.
WMUR-TV reports 75-year-old Merton Mann was found guilty of assaulting two 5-year-old boys and indecent exposure involving a teenager. Authorities said the crimes took place over a decade.
Defense lawyers asked for a minimum of five years in prison, but Judge John Kissinger said that wasn’t enough time, based on the crimes.
Mann had been a selectman in Dunbarton.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.