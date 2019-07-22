The president of an Illinois Republican group apologized Monday for a now-deleted meme that was posted to its Facebook page depicting four congresswomen of color as the “Jihad Squad” in the midst of their feud with President Trump.

Mark Shaw, president of the Illinois Republican County Chairmen’s Association, said the photo had not been formally approved before it was posted.

“A couple of days ago, an image which was not authorized by me was posted on [our] Facebook page. I condemn this unauthorized posting and it has been deleted. I am sorry if anyone who saw the image was offended by the contents,” he said in a Facebook statement, not specifying who posted it or whether they were reprimanded.

This is on the Illinois Republican County Chairmen’s Association’s Facebook site: pic.twitter.com/0qzKsiRzzq — Rick Pearson (@rap30) July 21, 2019



Mr. Shaw blasted the post as “unfortunate,” calling it a “distraction from the serious debate surrounding the policies advocated by these four socialist members of the United States House of Representatives of which I strongly disagree.”

“The RCCA has a multi-stage, approval process for all social media posts on any of the RCCA’s social media properties. Nevertheless, the RCCA’s internal review process is being re-evaluated to insure that any content posted in the future represents the “big-tent” nature of the Republican Party,” he wrote.

The meme came as Mr. Trump is embroiled in a feud with four congresswomen — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — only two of which are Muslim.

Mr. Trump continued the feud Monday by tweeting the squad was “a very racist group of troublemakers.”

