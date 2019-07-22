Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said Monday she is “very concerned” former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks may have perjured herself during a June House committee hearing.

Unredacted court documents released Thursday showed Ms. Hicks was involved in decisions to give hush money to an adult film actress to protect President Trump from the story of her affair with him being released during the 2016 election.

This new information appears to conflict with an answer she gave Ms. Jackson Lee during a June House Judiciary Hearing, she said during a closed-door House Judiciary Committee hearing that she was “never present” for any discussions of Ms. Daniels, including her hush-money payments.

When asked whether this is evidence that she perjured herself, Ms. Jackson Lee took a long pause, then said, “I am very concerned about Hope Hicks flip, or at least, giving one answer and giving another answer in documents we just found.

“Perjury obviously is an indictable offense and I would just suggest that what we got is one answer of no and evidence that she was present. I think we need to bring her back in and determine what actually happened,” the Texas Democrat said.

“Frankly this will be up to prosecutors to determine what happens to Hope Hicks next. I hope we can get the truth because all of that bears as well on the conduct of the president of this United States of America and the truth is the only thing we can stand on,” she said.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, wrote a letter to Ms. Hicks Thursday asking her to clarify her previous statements.

