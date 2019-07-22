HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana judge says an online pharmacy founder can’t go on vacation with his family in Europe while he’s on probation for importing counterfeit and unapproved pharmaceuticals into the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen said Monday that CanadaDrugs.com founder Kris Thorkelson’s punishment must reflect the fact that Thorkelson pleaded guilty “to selling fake cancer medications to those dying of cancer.”

Thorkelson’s attorney, John Smith, made the request that Thorkelson be allowed to travel to Greece and Italy next month. Smith says Thorkelson has complied with his sentence and intends to provide full cooperation with the U.S. government.

Thorkelson was sentenced to six months’ house arrest, five years’ probation and a $250,000 fine in 2018.

Prosecutors say the company made at least $78 million through illegal imports.

Christensen previously denied a separate Thorkelson request to travel to Barbados.

