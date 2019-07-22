RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police say a Racine man who was shot in the head early Sunday has died.
Officers responded to a report of someone being shot about 3 a.m. Sunday and found the man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, then taken by air to Froedtert Hospital. Police Monday identified the victim as 39-year-old Vontrell Turner.
Police say the man was later taken off life support.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.