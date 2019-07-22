NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - A North Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty to the 2014 killings and dismemberment of his mother and sister.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Sunday that 35-year-old Darius Sorrells entered a plea last week of guilty but mentally ill.

Sorrells was charged with two counts of murder in the beating deaths of 53-year-old Janice Burden and 34-year-old Natasha Sorrells.

Under the agreement, he will likely be sentenced concurrently to 50 years for each charge.

According to court records, Sorrells underwent psychiatric evaluations and mental testing before the plea was entered.

Prosecutors say police went to the family home after the women were reported missing. Officers found Burden’s body wrapped in plastic and Natasha Sorrells’ mutilated body in a tub.

Sorrells will be sentenced on Sept. 11.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.