MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are investigating the death of a man who was reportedly attacked by dogs.

The Memphis Police Department said officers found a 40-year-old man with cuts on his body near an intersection early Friday morning. Police said on Twitter that the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officers found multiple aggressive dogs nearby. Police said officers were told that those dogs had attacked the man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released.

Police said Memphis Animal Services picked up five dogs.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.