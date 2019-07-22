Rep. Rashida Tlaib sent a clear message Monday that she has no plans of backing down in the rhetorical battle with President Trump, who has criticized the Michigan congresswoman and the other minority women in the House who have become known as “The Squad.”

“Yeah, I’m not going nowhere!” Ms. Tlaib said during opening remarks at the National National Association for the Advancement of Colored People convention in Detroit. “Not until I impeach this president!”

Mr. Tlaib told the crowd that The Squad is more than just her, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“The Squad is all of you,” she said.

