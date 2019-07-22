Fair weather could arrive in the nation’s capital this week, courtesy of The Heartland Institute’s 13th International Conference on Climate Change, to be staged at Trump International Hotel on Thursday. Of special note: the host organization is the planet’s leading think tank which remains skeptical about human-caused climate crisis.

The one-day event is considered a “climate realist” conference.

The keynote speaker is Rep. Tom McClintock, ranking member of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife.

The international speaker’s roster includes 28 scientists, deep thinkers, policy experts and science gurus who have had the fortitude to step up and challenge the blame-man-first crowd of climate alarmists. Among the throng: meteorologist Joe Bastardi and Christopher Monckton, former adviser to Margaret Thatcher.

Curious?

Tickets are available through Climateconference.heartland.org. The $129 admission includes three meals and all sessions, plus a cocktail party. And a little incentive: the organization is offering a 50% discount to Washington Times readers who register, using TWT as a promotional code during registration.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.