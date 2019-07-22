Tom Steyer on Monday called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to cancel their summer break in order to hold oversight hearings into President Trump’s actions.

Mr. Steyer, a 2020 presidential contender, said in an campaign ad that Mr. Trump’s policies, “crimes and corruption” and heated rhetoric is dividing the nation and that Congress has a responsibility to push back.

“The Constitution is very clear: Congress has oversight over the president. So what’s their response? They’re going on vacation for six weeks. Seriously?” Mr. Steyer said. “We’re in a crisis.”

“That’s why I’m asking Speaker Pelosi to cancel summer vacation, and conduct daily public oversight hearings to hold Trump accountable for his crimes, corruption, and racism,” he said. “Business as usual is not working for the American people. We need action. Now.”

Mr. Steyer recently entered the presidential race and has been a vocal advocate for impeaching Mr. Trump.

The billionaire said on Monday the House must do what it can to fight back against the administration on trade and immigration.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.